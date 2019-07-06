Delhi temple vandalism case: 17 people including 4 juveniles arrested

Image Source : PTI/FILE In Delhi temple vandalism case, 17 people, including 4 juveniles, are arrested so far.

In Delhi’s Hauz Qazi temple desecration case, five persons including four juveniles arrested so far. Total 17 people have been arrested in the case till now.

Amulya Patnaik, Commissioner of Police, Delhi and other top officials visited Hauz Qazi area on Friday to review security arrangements.

In the area, Durga Mandir was vandalised on Sunday. Top cop assured strict action against culprits.

On Thursday, Delhi police said they have arrested one more person in connection with the vandalising of a temple in Chawri Bazar, which had led to communal tension in the area.

With this, the total number of people arrested in the case has reached 10, including 4 juveniles, they said, adding more arrests are likely as searches are under way for other suspects.

On Sunday night, a mob vandalised a temple in Hauz Qazi area after a quarrel between two people over parking a scooter took a communal turn. The tension has reduced since.

A senior police official said the security presence in the areas has been brought down considerably. However, security personnel were deployed in Chawri Bazaar on Thursday for Jagannath procession.

On Tuesday, police arrested three people, including a minor, and a day later, they arrested six others, including three juveniles.

A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders, including its former president Vijay Goel, met Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday and demanded a thorough probe into the matter. The Delhi BJP unit has also asked police to treat minors, involved in the incident, as adults.

ALSO READ | Delhi temple vandalism case: Police Commissioner visits Hauz Qazi area

(With inputs from agencies)