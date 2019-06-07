Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi: Man accused in smuggling case dies in police custody; family claims 'he was beaten, killed'

Delhi: Man accused in smuggling case dies in police custody; family claims 'he was beaten, killed'

Meanwhile, a relative of the deceased claimed Govinda was beaten up in the custody and was killed by the police. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 07, 2019 9:29 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Man dies in police custody in Delhi

A man accused in a smuggling case died in custody of the police in Delhi on Thursday. The accused, identified as Govinda, died at Nand Nagri police station in the national capital. 

The police had arrested two persons, Nayeem and Govinda, on the basis of some secret information, sources said. Both the accused were arrested in connection with the smuggling of illegal liquor. 

Related Stories

Later, Govinda was taken to a hospital after he fell ill. The doctors, however, declared him dead. 

Meanwhile, a relative of the deceased claimed Govinda was beaten up in the custody and was killed by the police. 

"If he (Govinda) was ill, why didn't the police tell us, why are they telling us now that he is dead? He has been beaten up and killed by the police," she said. 

The police, however, have denied the charge. 

Also Read | Delhi: Detained for ATM fraud, 25-year-old dies in police custody; family stages protest

Watch TV Coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryRahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today, first time after winning Lok Sabha election Next StoryCongress mulls proposal for two working presidents; new set-up likely before Budget session of Parliament  