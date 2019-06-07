Delhi: Man accused in smuggling case dies in police custody; family claims 'he was beaten, killed'

Image Source : PTI Man dies in police custody in Delhi

A man accused in a smuggling case died in custody of the police in Delhi on Thursday. The accused, identified as Govinda, died at Nand Nagri police station in the national capital.

The police had arrested two persons, Nayeem and Govinda, on the basis of some secret information, sources said. Both the accused were arrested in connection with the smuggling of illegal liquor.

Later, Govinda was taken to a hospital after he fell ill. The doctors, however, declared him dead.

Meanwhile, a relative of the deceased claimed Govinda was beaten up in the custody and was killed by the police.

"If he (Govinda) was ill, why didn't the police tell us, why are they telling us now that he is dead? He has been beaten up and killed by the police," she said.

The police, however, have denied the charge.

