Delhi: 3-year-old dies, 6 injured in separate roof collapse incidence

A three-year-old girl died while six people were injured in two separate incidents of roof collapse in Delhi, police said on Monday.

In the first incident, a three-year-old girl died while two others were injured after a roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Karawal Nagar area of northeast Delhi. The incident took place on Monday at around 4.30 p.m.

"The three injured were rushed to GTB Hospital where the minor girl was declared brought dead while two others are undergoing treatment," said a senior police officer.

In the second incident, four persons sustained injuries after the roof of a house collapsed in Dwarka area on Monday.

According to a senior fire official, the incident took place during the early hours in Jharoda when the occupants were asleep. The injured have been identified as Vipin (25), Rajan Kumar (20), Kundan (18) and Vikas (18), the fire official said.

"We received a call about the roof collapse at 6.45 a.m., after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It was an old house and the roof of the room where the injured persons were sleeping collapsed. Two of the four men have been discharged from hospital after first aid," said Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Services.

The police said one of the victims suffered head injuries while another fractured his leg.

