Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE 4 dead, 10 hurt as two houses collapse in Greater Noida

Four people, including three children, were killed, and 10 others injured in two house collapse incidents due to heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident in Rabupura village, a two-storeyed house collapsed killing two minors identified as Soniya (4) and Pretty (7) and leaving nine of their family members injured.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand: 8 students dead after school bus rolls down gorge in Tehri Garhwal

"We received a call about a house collapse on Monday night. A team reached the spot to find 11 people trapped inside. All of them rescued and rushed to the hospital, where two kids were declared brought dead. The others are still undergoing treatment," said a senior police officer.

According to the police, in the second incident in Site 5 area, two people were killed and one injured when the shed of a house, under which they were standing to save themselves from rain, collapsed. "The deceased has been identified as Vinod (22) and Vishwakarma (7). The injured Harwati (50) is out of danger," he said.

ALSO READ: 6 dead as massive fire erupts at multi-storey residential building in Delhi

WATCH VIDEO: Delhi: 1 dead in after fire breaks out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar