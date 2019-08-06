5 dead as massive fire erupts at multi-storey residential building in Delhi

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Zakir Nagar area

At least 5 people were killed, while 11 others were injured after a massive fire broke out in Delhi late Monday, at nearly 2:20 am. The incident was reported from a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar area of the national capital. Five fire tenders had rushed to the spot after they had received a call about the blaze. Locals staying at the residential building were asleep at the time of the incident.

The fire was reported at the electricity meter of the building, following a short circuit. Soon after, the blaze spread across the parking area.

As the fire had erupted in the parking area, some cars and bikes parked at the spot were damaged.

Some had jumped from the balconies of their homes to escape the fire.

According to the fire officials, they had to face several challenges as the lane was narrow and fire teams found it difficult to make their way through it.

The fire was later brought under control.

Also Read | Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Navrang building

Also Read | Fire destroys records at BSNL office in Chennai

Video: Fire breaks out at Zakir Nagar area of Delhi