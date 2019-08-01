Thursday, August 01, 2019
     
Fire destroys records at BSNL office in Chennai

No casualties were reported in the fire at the BSNL office in Mannady, a commercial hub of the city, that was put in a two-hour-long operation, the police said.

Chennai Published on: August 01, 2019 11:35 IST
A fire broke out at a BSNL office here in the early hours of Thursday damaging records, police said.

Some records were damaged in the fire, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short-circuit, a police official said quoting preliminary investigation.

