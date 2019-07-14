Sunday, July 14, 2019
     
Video captures horrific ride collapse in Ahmedabad amusement park; 3 dead several injured

Three people died and 26 others were injured when a ride at an amusement park in Ahmedabad’s Kankaria Lake lawn came crashing down on Sunday evening. Total 31 persons were in the swing at the time of the accident, which has a capacity of 32.

New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2019 21:51 IST
Three people died and 26 others were injured when a ride at an amusement park in Ahmedabad’s Kankaria Lake lawn came crashing down on Sunday evening. Total 31 persons were in the swing at the time of the accident, which has a capacity of 32. 

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said the injured were admitted to L G Hospital.

“An inquiry has been ordered. The police, along with a forensic team, reached the spot to find out the reasons behind the accident,” Vijay Nehra said.

