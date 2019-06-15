Don't support free rides for women in Delhi: 'Metro man' E Sreedharan to PM Modi

Former Delhi Metro Managing Director E Sreedharan

The issue of free Delhi Metro rides continues to dominate the state's political circles. But now a big name has weighed in.

'Metro man' E Sreedharan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has urged him to not agree to Arvind Kejriwal-led government's decision of free metro rides for women.

"I would very earnestly request you sir not to agree to the Delhi government's proposal of free travel to ladies in the Metro," Sreedharan has written.

Mr Sreedharan has enormous contribution in setting up Delhi Metro and has been involved in metro rail projects in other cities across the country.His word therefore carries great weight.

In his letter, he has said that Delhi Metro would go bankrupt and become inefficient if free ride scheme gets implemented.

Right since the AAP government in New Delhi announced the scheme, it has become a hot topic in Delhi. While many have welcomed the proposal, others have termed the proposal 'populist'. Public voices have said that the government should focus on improving safety for women in public transport rather than going for a 'free ride'.