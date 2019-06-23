Delhi: Female journalist shot at by masked men in Ashok Nagar; eggs hurled on car

Image Source : FACEBOOK Mitali Chandola/ Facebook

A female journalist was reportedly shot at by a group of masked men on Saturday night. The attack took place while she was driving in East Delhi's Ashok Nagar. area.

Mitali Chandola, who lives in Noida and works with a media channel, was driving her Hyundai i20 car around 12:30 am on Sunday when a Maruti Swift abruptly overtook her and fired two shots at her, says report.

The bullets pierced through the front windshield and one of them hit Ms. Chandola's hand, leaving her injured. The attackers also threw eggs on her car.

"Two masked assailants first threw eggs at the front glass of my car and when I did not stop, they fired two shots at me," the complainant said.

Chandola has been admitted to Dharamshila Hospital in east Delhi and is out of danger.

"She has received bullet injuries in the arm and is out of danger. Prima facie it appears to be a case of a family dispute," Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) told reporters.

The investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the assailants, police said. The police are also investigating if the attackers targeted journalist at night with eggs to distract and rob them were involved in the attack. The police have launched a hunt for the accused.