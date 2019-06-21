Delhi: Cleric claims car hit him after he refused to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', case registered

Delhi: Cleric claims car hit him after he refused to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

A cleric alleged that a car hit him in Delhi's Aman Vihar on Friday after he refused to heed to the demand of its three occupants to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

In his complaint to the police, Maualana Momin said he was stopped by three car-borne people in Rohini on June 20. He was then asked to repeat 'Jai Shri Ram'. Momin, however, refused.

The culprits first threatened the cleric, then hit him with their car and escaped the spot.

Police have registered a case of accident under sections 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety) and section 279 (rash driving). Police said they are scanning CCTV cameras to find information about the three persons.