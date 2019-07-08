Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia summoned in defamation case

Monday, July 08, 2019
     
A court here on Monday issued summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a defamation complaint against them filed by BJP leader Vijendra Gupta.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 08, 2019 17:49 IST
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a defamation complaint against them filed by BJP leader Vijendra Gupta. The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court has asked them to appear before it on July 16.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta and his witnesses recently recorded their statement in the court.

Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have been accused Vijender Gupta of conspiring to kill Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Vijender Gupta had asked Kejriwal and Sisodia to apologize in a legal notice a week ago. 

