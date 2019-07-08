Image Source : FILE PIC Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia summoned in defamation case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a defamation complaint against them filed by BJP leader Vijendra Gupta. The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court has asked them to appear before it on July 16.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta and his witnesses recently recorded their statement in the court.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with a defamation suit filed by Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta.They have been summoned on July 16. (File pics) pic.twitter.com/zPNRc0NpSX — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have been accused Vijender Gupta of conspiring to kill Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Vijender Gupta had asked Kejriwal and Sisodia to apologize in a legal notice a week ago.