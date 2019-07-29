Congress general secys, state incharges to meet to discuss Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary

All Congress general secretaries and state incharges will meet here on July 31 to discuss plans for the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

According to sources, AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal has called a meeting of all party general secretaries and state incharges on July 31 in Delhi.

The meeting is likely to take place in the evening and will discuss the arrangements for the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi on August 20.

The sources added that the Congress is planning a big political event to mark the day.

Meanwhile, the sources said the CWC is also likely to be held soon to decide on the Congress president.

The party is currently headless as Rahul Gandhi had announced that he will not be Congress president anymore and has already resigned.

ALSO READ: Rahul insists on non-family Congress head as chorus for Priyanka Gandhi grows

ALSO READ: 5 innovations Rajiv Gandhi brought to India