Image Source : PTI 26 child labourers rescued from Parle-G biscuit factory

The District Task Force (DTF) has rescued 26 children from the biscuit manufacturing unit of a popular brand called Parle-G, who were working there as child labourers, an official said here on Saturday.

"Under the direction of District Collector, we carried out an operation and rescued 26 children from the Parle-G biscuit factory," Navneet Swarnkar, District Child protection officer told IANS.

The operation was conducted after BBA received information that a large number of children were working in Amasivni area in Raipur.

Most of the rescued children are in the age group of 12-16 years and belong to Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar.

According to the statements given by the children, they worked from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and received only Rs 5,000- 7,000 per month as wages.

"It is very disheartening to see that a brand like Parle-G which is a household name in our country and built on the trust of million children is involved in the exploitation of children so deeply", said Samir Mathur, CEO of BBA.

The children were sent to the state government's children home after the rescue and an FIR was lodged under Section 79 of JJ Act.

"We are hoping that the Child Welfare Committee will add other relevant sections too for getting justice for the children," said BBA activist in Raipur, who was also part of the rescue operation.

Under this campaign, BBA along with state governments, district administrations and local organizations conducts rescue operations. The week commences from 12th of June every year, which also marks the World Day against Child Labour.