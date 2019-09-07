Chandrayaan2Live No. 1 trend WORLDWIDE

#Chandrayaan2Live is trending worldwide. Several twitter users flooded the micro-blogging site using the hashtag #Chandrayaan2Live.
#Chandrayaan2Live— T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) September 6, 2019
Now the whole Nation is anxiously waiting for those TERRIFYING 15 MINUTES... Figures Crossed.#ISRO#VikramLander #Chandrayaan2Landing @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/p2ZTJ3U9na
11 minutes to go #Chandrayaan2Live— Kunal (@kunalone) September 6, 2019
Fingers crossed and praying for success. pic.twitter.com/gIFWGkPq8O
Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji reaches @isro headquarters in Bengaluru.— Rashmi dey 🇮🇳 (@deyrashmirph) September 6, 2019
Proud moment for every Indian 🇮🇳#ChandParTiranga#Chandrayaan2Live pic.twitter.com/bVCADr4gNK