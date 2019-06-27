Will Chandrababu Naidu be 'homeless'? Jagan hints demolition of residence after bringing down Praja Vedike

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (left) and former CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu seems absolutely on backfoot after his party's dismal perfomanece in Lok Sabha and Andhra assembly elections.

His arch-nemesis and current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy riding on a wave of his suddenly heightened political clout. Praja Vedike, the Rs 8 crore conference hall built by Chandrababu Naidu was demolished on Wednesday.

Naidu's residence may be next to bite the dust.

Naidu's former residence is just next to where Praja Vedike stood. On Tuesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that Naidu was staying in an "illegal" house.

Chandrababu Naidu had written a letter to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 4 seeking permission to use 'Praja Vedike' as his office.

On Tuesday, Reddy addressed meeting of District Collectors and Superintendents of Police in 'Praja Vedike' itself and announced that the structure will be demolished the next day.

"The building where we are all sitting in is illegal. Starting tomorrow, this will be first building to be demolished. We want to send out a clear message. We will not stop at this. This entire road will be cleansed," Jagan Mohan Reddy was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

Chandrababu Naidu is currently staying in his house in Undavalli. He is reportedly begun hunt for a new house in Amaravati, the new state capital of Andhra Pradesh.