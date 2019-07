Chandni Chowk temple vandalised: Hindu outfit issue ultimatum to police as situation in Old Delhi remains tense

Alok Kumar

Commenting about an incident in old Delhi's Chandni Chowk in which a temple was vandalised, Alok Kumar-International Working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)-said that those responsible for the act must be put behind the bars.

He has given four days ultimatum for the same.

If cops failed to arrest the culprits, all Hindu organisation will stage a protest, Alok Kumar warned.

On Monday, tension prevailed in old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar area after a fight over parking a scooter took a communal turn and a temple was vandalised in the locality, police said.

Security has been beefed up in the Lal Kuan locality to prevent any flare-up, they said.

On late Saturday night, the trouble began when Aas Mohammad (20) was parking his scooter outside a building. Sanjeev Gupta, a resident of the building, who runs an eatery stall there, objected to it, witnesses said.

Gupta's wife Babita said when her husband objected to parking the vehicle near the stall, Mohammad left, but returned promptly with more men who were "probably drunk" and beat him up.

A different version of the story

Saqib, a 27-year-old software engineer and a local, narrated a different version.

"When Mohammad parked his scooter, Gupta asked him to move it somewhere else or he will set it on fire. Thereafter, a quarrel broke out and Gupta, along with some other person, took Mohammad inside the building and beat him up," said Aqib Hassan (25), who lives in the locality.

"When Mohammad was beaten up, he and his other family members went to police station and filed a case," he said.

A video surfaced online which purportedly showed a man allegedly being beaten up by some people, who were suspected to be drunk, over a parking issue.

Three separate cases registered

Senior police officials said three separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident.

A case has been registered based on Mohammad's statement, the other case is based on the statement by Gupta and the third case was lodged against unknown persons for rioting and damaging public property.

Meanwhile, the locals called the Police Control Room and both Mohammad and Gupta were taken to the police station.

Who vandalised the temple?

"When Mohammad and Gupta were at the police station, some unknown people gathered outside the temple and vandalised it. This led to tension in the area," Saqib claimed.

The temple is located on the Durga Mandir Street, just across the place where the incident occurred.

Anil Kumar Pandey, the priest of the temple, said, "A mob came to the temple last night around 12 am. They vandalised the temple and left the place."

On Monday, signs of vandalism were seen -- the shutter of the temple was damaged and the idols were also defaced slightly.

During the day, the two sides raised slogans that added to the tensions. Police have ramped up security to ensure law and order. Senior police officials and paramilitary personnel were at the spot.

"After some altercation & scuffle over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi, tension arose b/w two groups of people from different communities. We have taken legal action & all efforts are being made to pacify feelings & bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy (sic)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Mandeep Singh Randhawa, tweeted.