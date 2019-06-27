Centre extends deadline for suggestions on draft education policy till July 31

Image Source : PTI Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

The Union government has extended the deadline to submit suggestions on the draft National Education Policy (NEP) from June 30 to July 31.

The information was given by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', while in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The draft NEP has been put in the public domain from May 31.

"The minister informed that till date around 50,000 suggestions/comments have been received. He added that the deadline has been extended to invite more suggestions from the public and all stakeholders and to increase participation in framing the policy," the HRD ministry said.

The committee led by eminent space scientist K. Kasturirangan had submitted a draft of the policy on May 31, which talks about the reforms in the education system of the country.

