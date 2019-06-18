Om Birla, BJP MP from Kota to be new Lok Sabha Speaker

OM Birla

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament, Om Birla, is likely to be nominated as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the post of the next Lok Sabha speaker, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI sources, BJP will appoint Om Birla as the speaker for the 17th Lok Sabha. Once nominated, Birla will easily become the speaker as the NDA has a clear majority in the House.

Sources: Om Birla, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kota likely to be the NDA candidate for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker. pic.twitter.com/45Xg7Mrnoc — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Two-time MP from Rajasthan’s Kota and a three-time MLA from the Kota South Assembly seat, Birla, has defeated Ramnarain Meena of the Congress by a margin of around 2.79 lakh votes in the 2019 general elections.

He will be replacing previous Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Tikamgarh MP Virendra Kumar was appointed as the protem Speaker of the Lok Sabha. On Monday, he administered the oath of office to over 300 MPs.