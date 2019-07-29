Bihar floods: With over 100 deaths, situation remains grim

In Samastipur, according to reports, a piece of road leading to Darbhanga was swept away by the deluge.

The flood situation in Bihar continues to be grim with over 100 deaths and 85.60 lakh people in 1,253 panchayats being under the grip of the deluge.

Among the 13 districts affected by the deluge, Sitamarhi and Madhubani have been the worst-affected with 37 and 30 deaths respectively.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier reviewed the flood situation in North Bihar and the drought-like situation elsewhere with his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and other cabinet colleagues besides top administrative officials.

The chief minister then told the district magistrates concerned through video conferencing to assess the damage to property and crops in the flood-affected areas and provide relief to the people.

The government is providing a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the family of each of those killed and all flood-affected families are getting an assistance of Rs 6,000 through direct cash transfer system.

As many as 885 community kitchens are being run by the state government in the flood-hit areas and over 6,000 people have taken shelter in eight relief camps, the disaster management department said, adding food, medicines and other relief material are being distributed in marooned areas.

Two Indian Air Force helicopters have been pressed into service for air-dropping of relief materials in inaccessible areas, the department said.

However, there were reports of people staging protests against inadequate distribution of relief.

In Muzaffarpur district, women from Jamalpur Kodayat panchayat picketed the office of the Circle Officer of Gaighat to protest against unavailability of boats, sources said.

Six rivers originating in Nepal have been flowing above the danger mark in Bihar for nearly three weeks ever since catchment areas in the adjoining country witnessed torrential rainfall.

Train services temporarily suspended between Samastipur-Darbhanga

Train services have been temporarily suspended between Samastipur-Darbhanga due to the rising water level in the state -- especially on bridge no. 16 near Hayaghat station in Samastipur-Darbhanga (SPJ-DBG) section.

Two passenger trains ex SPJ and DBG have been cancelled and Jayanagar-Patna Intercity will be short terminated at Darbhanga.

(with inputs from PTI)