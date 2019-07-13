After accusing dad of honour killing conspiracy, Bihar BJP MLA's daughter will now marry in court

Image Source : FILE Screen grab from the video Sakshi Mishra posted on social media

Sakshi Mishra, daughter of BJP MLA from Bareilly, is now expected to opt for a court marriage after making allegations that her father is likely to kill her for marrying against his wishes.

On July 11, Sakshi Mishra posted a video on social media expressing her concerns. In the video, she claimed that a close-aide of MLA father is chasing them and that she fears for her and her husband's safety. Sakshi is a Brahmin while her husband Ajitesh Kumar is from a dalit family. Sakshi has alleged that her father was strongly opposing the inter-cast marriage.

According to media reports, the couple will get their marriage registered in Allahabad High Court on July 16. Sakshi and her husband are on the run since July 3. They reportedly exchanged vows in an temple in Prayagraj and even have a certificate. However, the priest of Ram Janki temple in Prayagraj said that the certificate was fake. He also denied that the couple's marriage took place in the temple.

Sakshi's father, MLA Rajesh Mishra has denied his daughter's allegations.

The couple and Ajitesh' father Harish Kumar have alleged that SSP Bareilly Muniraj G had refused to respond to their calls for protection and security.

However, after the matter hit the headlines, the SSP has now said that the couple would get police protection so that they can safely appear before court.