Under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru, 4 killed

An under-construction building in Pulikesh Nagar in Bengaluru collapsed on Wednesday morning claiming at least 4 lives. The death toll is likely to increase. A rescue effort is underway and State Disaster Response Force is at the spot.

Bengaluru Updated on: July 10, 2019 11:20 IST
The incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

An under-construction building collapsed this morning in Bengaluru. The incident has claimed 4 lives. Several others are reportedly injured and are being treated.

The building was being constructed in Pulikesh Nagar in Bengaluru. 

A rescue effort is underway and a team of State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) is at the spot. Nine people have been rescued so far.

Those injured have been taken to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

More details are awaited. 

