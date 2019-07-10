Under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru, 4 killed

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

An under-construction building collapsed this morning in Bengaluru. The incident has claimed 4 lives. Several others are reportedly injured and are being treated.

The building was being constructed in Pulikesh Nagar in Bengaluru.

A rescue effort is underway and a team of State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) is at the spot. Nine people have been rescued so far.

Those injured have been taken to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

More details are awaited.

Karnataka: One person dead after an under construction building collapsed in Pulikeshi Nagar, Bengaluru. Search & rescue operation underway, two people rescued from the debris so far. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/XsavinSMXP — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

4-year-old girl rescued by NDRF & Civil Defence Quick Response Team (QRT) in the incident where an under construction building collapsed in Pulikeshi Nagar, Bengaluru, earlier today. 9 people have been rescued so far. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/YhXFQ3hlzO — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

Karnataka: One person dead after an under construction building collapsed in Pulikeshi Nagar, Bengaluru. Search & rescue operation underway, two people rescued from the debris so far. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/XsavinSMXP — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

Watch this video | Wall collapses at Andheri-East area in Mumabi after heavy rain, several vehicles struck under debris

ALSO READ | Six-month-old boy survives Malad wall collapse and flood

ALSO READ | Three dead in Mizoram building collapse: Police