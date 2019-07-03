Wednesday, July 03, 2019
     
  4. Three dead in Mizoram building collapse: Police

At least three persons were killed and nine others injured when a building collapsed in Mizoram's Durtlang area, police said.

Aizawl Published on: July 03, 2019 7:31 IST
At least three persons were killed and nine others injured when a building collapsed in Mizoram's Durtlang area, police said.

The incident happened on late Tuesday evening when the building constructed under the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) collapsed at Durtlang.

"Three people have died in the incident. With an unspecified number of people trapped under the debris, there is a possibility of rise in the death toll," police said.

The building was constructed by the National Project Construction Company (NPCC) with an estimate of over Rs 26 crore.

Rescue works continued as further details were being awaited.

ALSO READ | Pune wall collapse incident: Police custody of builders extended

