DD News will be aired in Bangladesh and South Korea, says I&B Ministry

Image Source : PTI ‏Verified account



India has signed MOU’s with Bangladesh and South Korea wherein; DD News will be available in both Bangladesh and South Korea and in turn KBS TV (South Korea) and BTV (Bangladesh) will be available on Indian free dish network.

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javdekar in a press conference said that this step would hopefully result in strengthening of ties between India and these two countries.

“This is a good beginning and I hope it can translate into good relations and better cooperation with even more countries," he said.

Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar: Today India has entered into an agreement with Bangladesh so that DD India will be shown on Bangladesh TV set up. In return, Bangladesh official channel will also be available in India. pic.twitter.com/RO2t9nxU64 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

Javadekar added that about 4 crore people view DD Free Dish currently in the country.

This can be seen as an extension to PM Modi's look east policy, that aims at improving relationships with South-Asian countries.

The arrangement with Bangladesh is a result of the MoU signed between Prasar Bharti and Bangladesh TV (BTV).

I&B Ministry had met with Bangladeshi officials in the month of May to finalise the terms.

A delegation including Dr. Gowher Rizvi, adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Mr. Syed Muazzem Ali, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India had met with the I&B officials.