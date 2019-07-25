24-hour bandh in Manipur over mysterious death of school girl in hostel, normal life affected

Image Source : PTI Bandh over girl's unnatural death affects normal life in Manipur

The 24-hour Manipur bandh, called by the newly formed Joint Action Committee (JAC) to protest against the "mysterious" death of a schoolgirl in her hostel last week, has affected normal life.

All educational institutions, banks and markets remained closed while attendance of government employees remained low due to the shutdown, officials said.

The roads in Imphal wore a desolate look as inter-district passenger transport services came to a halt.

Bandh supporters enforced the bandh by shutting down shops and stopping private vehicles at Kumbi, Ningthoukhong in Bishenpur district, Kakching and Thoubal district headquarters and Greater Imphal area, the officials said.

A large number of security personnel were deployed at Thangmeiband locality in Imphal West district from where the victim hails.

The class VII student of a private school was found hanging in her hostel on July 18.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Joykishan Singh from the constituency, from where she hailed, alleged that the police department has not been taking the case seriously and the post-mortem examination report was also not released officially.

Chief Minister CM N Biren Singh had earlier termed the death as a case of suicide but different organisations did not agree with him.

