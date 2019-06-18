Asaduddin Owaisi's oath taking witnesses 'Jai Shri Ram' chants, here's how AIMIM president responded | Watch video

Asaduddin Owaisi

During oath taking of Asaduddin Owaisi, Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, witnessed 'Jai Shri Ram' chants by its members.

On this, the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), in a lighter way, signalled MPs to chant even louder. As a result, the house witnessed some lighter moments.

Asaduddin Owaisi is a three-time Member of Parliament (MP), representing the Hyderabad constituency in Lok Sabha.

Asaduddin Owaisi was awarded the 2014 Sansad Ratna award (Gem of parlamentiarians) in October 2013 for his performance in the 15th session of Indian Parliament.

WATCH VIDEO: Asaduddin Owaisi's oath taking witnesses 'Jai Shri Ram' chants, here's how AIMIM president responded