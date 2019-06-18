Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Asaduddin Owaisi's oath taking witnesses 'Jai Shri Ram' chants, here's how AIMIM president responded | Watch video

Asaduddin Owaisi's oath taking witnesses 'Jai Shri Ram' chants, here's how AIMIM president responded | Watch video

Asaduddin Owaisi is a three-time Member of Parliament (MP), representing the Hyderabad constituency in Lok Sabha.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2019 14:09 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi

During oath taking of Asaduddin Owaisi, Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, witnessed 'Jai Shri Ram' chants by its members.

On this, the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), in a lighter way, signalled MPs to chant even louder. As a result, the house witnessed some lighter moments.

Related Stories

Asaduddin Owaisi is a three-time Member of Parliament (MP), representing the Hyderabad constituency in Lok Sabha. 

Asaduddin Owaisi was awarded the 2014 Sansad Ratna award (Gem of parlamentiarians) in October 2013 for his performance in the 15th session of Indian Parliament.

WATCH VIDEO: Asaduddin Owaisi's oath taking witnesses 'Jai Shri Ram' chants, here's how AIMIM president responded

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryVideo: Pre-monsoon rain in Kullu Valley is a sight to behold Next StoryCongress names Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary as leader of party in Lok Sabha  