AN-32 crash: Mortal remains of 13 air-warriors reach Jorhat

The mortal remains of the 13 brave air-warriors have been recovered and sent to Air Force Station, Jorhat. Thereafter, the mortal remains will be sent to their hometown, where funeral as per service customs will be carried out.

All 13 personnel aboard the Russian-made AN-32 had perished in the crash on June 3 about 30 minutes after the aircraft took off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh.

The plane had simply gone missing and remained traceless till June 11, when its wreckage was located in the Pari mountains.

After tracing the wreckage on June 11, a team of 15 mountaineers was air-dropped near the crash site the very next day to locate the bodies. Later, three more mountaineers had joined the team.

While six bodies were airlifted to Aalo in West Siang around 5 pm on Wednesday, the remains of seven others were transported to the district headquarters around noon.

On June 8, the IAF had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information leading to the location of the missing aircraft. The wreckage of the transporter was finally spotted by a Mi-17 helicopter and a ground team comprising Garud commandos of the IAF, Special Forces of the Indian Army, civilian porters and hunters reached the accident site on foot.

The rescue team recovered the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) -- which could give vital clues about the possible reasons for the crash -- from the site.

Also Read: AN-32 crash: Six bodies airlifted to West Siang in Arunachal, likely to be taken to Assam