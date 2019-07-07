Shah, Nadda to hold meeting with BJP office bearers

Sunday, July 07, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: July 07, 2019 11:31 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP President JP Nadda
BJP President Amit Shah and the party's Working President J.P. Nadda will hold a high-level meeting with BJP office bearers here on Sunday.

According to a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Shah and Nadda will hold the meeting at the BJP headquarters at 3 p.m. and take stock of the party's membership drive and other issues.

During the meeting, the two senior leaders will also give instructions to the office bearers to explain the message of the Union Budget to the common people at the grassroot level.

He said the Shah and Nadda will also discuss the party's preparations in Jharkhand, Haryana and Maharashtra, where Assembly elections are due later this year.

