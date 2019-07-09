Tuesday, July 09, 2019
     
Amarnath pilgrim injured by shooting stone

Amarnath Yatra: An Amarnath bound pilgrim was injured on Tuesday by a shooting stone in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. The incident took place when a shooting stone on hit a taxi in Digdol stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, police said.

Jammu Updated on: July 09, 2019 12:08 IST
Image Source : PTI

An Amarnath bound pilgrim was injured on Tuesday by a shooting stone in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. The incident took place when a shooting stone on hit a taxi in Digdol stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, police said.

"The yatri has been shifted to hospital for treatment," police said.

Stones rolling down the steep mountainside in Ramsoo-Ramban stretch of the highway are called shooting stones as they hit the highway with high velocity. 

The 45-day long Amarnath Yatra started on July 1 and will end on August 15.

