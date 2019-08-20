Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Akshaya Patra serves food to flood-hit in Kolhapur, Sangli

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is providing food relief to flood-hit people in Kolhapur and Sangli districts in Maharashtra at the administrations request.

The Foundation's Thane kitchen has set up temporary kitchens to provide lunch and dinner to the affected population. A team of four staff and 10 volunteers are involved in the work, it said.

With kitchens in Kolhapur and Sangli, the Foundation has served over 45,000 freshly cooked meals to more than 20,000 people so far.

"We have tried our best to provide freshly cooked meals... We will continue to work with the local administration and aid their flood relief efforts in the affected areas until the situation improves," said Amitasana Dasa, President of the Foundation in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: Midday meal: Gujarat school kids in Surat get high quality meal from Akshaya Patra