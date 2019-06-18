AIIMS Bhubaneswar to provide free treatment to patients under Biju Swastya Kalyan Yojana

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE AIIMS Bhubaneswar

The AIIMS, Bhubaneswar will provide free treatment to patients under the Odisha government's health care system, state Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The AIIMS, Bhubaneswar signed an MoU with the Health and Family welfare department of Odisha government.

As per the agreement, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will provide free treatment to needy patients under the state government's Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Das said.

The Health Minister also held a meeting with the management of private hospitals and discussed about BSKY. Das urged the management to be sensitive while catering to the

needs of economically-backward patients.

So far the state government has signed agreement with 196 private hospitals both in the state and outside to ensure that poor patients from Odisha get health service under BSKY.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on August 15, 2018 had launched the Biju Swastya Kalyan Yojana which covers around 70 lakh families in the state.

The provisions of the BSKY provides annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family and 7 lakh per women members of the family.