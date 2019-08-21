Bihar: Day after murder of 2 police personnel, unknown miscreants shoot advocate dead in Buxar

An advocate was shot dead by unknown miscreants in Bihar's Buxar Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Chitranjan Singh. Cause of the murder was yet not ascertained.
The incident comes a day after a sub-inspector and a constable were shot dead in Bihar's Chhapra.
Miscreants had fired upon a team of police Tuesday, in which both - the inspector and the constable had lost their lives.
The assailants had also looted the SIT of their AK 47 and pistol.
