Can J&K still be an internal matter if monitored by the UN since 1948, asks Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that Article 370 was not an internal matter of India as it was being monitored by the UN since 1948.

Addressing the Upper House, Chowdhury asked Home Minister Amit Shah to clarify as to why the issue of Article 370 was not being considered a bilateral one.

"You say that it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration, what that an internal matter or bilateral?," he asked.

Referring to External Affair Minister S Jaishankar's earlier comment that US should not interfere in Kashmir as it was a bilateral matter, He asked, "Can Jammu and Kashmir still be an internal matter? We want to know. Entire Congress party wants to be enlightened by you."

This however, led to war of words with Amit Shah asking the Congress leader if he considered Pakistan occupied Kashmir as a part of India.

Amit Shah said that when he talks about Jammu and Kashmir, he talks about the state in its entirety. He added that when he speaks of Jammu and Kashmir, he also includes Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin, the disputed border region between India and China.

Chowdhury further said the government had thrown rules and regulations out of the window by proposing to create two Union territories out of Jammu and Kashmir.

This provoked the Home Minister who told Chowdhury not to make a "general statement", saying Parliament was the biggest panchayat of the country and its proceedings were being watched by people across the world.

"General statements should not be made. This is the biggest panchayat of the country. Please tell us which rules have been violated. I will respond to them," Amit Shah said.

