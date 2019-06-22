Saturday, June 22, 2019
     
2009 Swiss aircraft deal: CBI files case against arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, IAF officials

The CBI has earlier registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) on November 11, 2016 to verify the allegations of bribery.

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @@abhayparashar
New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2019 13:31 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, along with some unknown officials of the Indian Air Force and the Defence Ministry in 2009 trainer aircraft deal case.

According to a senior CBI official, a case was registered against Bhandari and Bimal Darren. 

"A case was registered against Bhandari and Bimal Darren, both directors of Offset India Solutions Pvt Ltd, as well as officials of Swiss-based plane-maker Pilatus Aircraft Ltd over alleged irregularities in procurement of 75 basic trainer aircraft in 2009 on Wednesday," a senior CBI official. 

He said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that kickbacks up to Rs 339 crore were paid in the deal.

The CBI has earlier registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) on November 11, 2016 to verify the allegations of bribery.

The CBI official said the agency was probing the kind of services that Offset India Solution Pvt Ltd provided to the Swiss aircraft firm.

Bhandari is already being investigated for allegedly buying a benami house for Congress President Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra in London.

(With inputs from IANS)

