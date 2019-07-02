Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
160 Islamic State members, sympathizers arrested across India: government tells Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said intelligence inputs on terror threats are regularly shared with the state governments and agencies concerned with the advice to take appropriate steps and sensitize their field formations to prevent any untoward incident.

New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2019 17:02 IST
As many as 160 members and sympathizers of the banned terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) have been arrested so far from different parts of the country, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said intelligence inputs on terror threats are regularly shared with the state governments and agencies concerned with the advice to take appropriate steps and sensitize their field formations to prevent any untoward incident.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the states police have registered cases against IS members and sympathizers and have arrested 160 accused so far all over the country," he said replying a written question.

Reddy said some instances of individuals from different states including Kerala, joining the IS have come to the notice of central and state security agencies.

