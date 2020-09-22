Russia coronavirus vaccine final stage human trials in India to begin in next few weeks

Image Source : AP Russia coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V late stage clinical trials in India to begin in next few week.

Russia's coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, the first vaccine in the world for COVID-19 that was launched in August, clinical trials are set to being in India in next few weeks. The final phase human trials of the vaccine will be conducted by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in India. The Russian Direct Investment

Fund (RDIF), Russias sovereign wealth fund, and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. have agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Russia's coronavirus vaccine final stage India trials | Key takeaways

Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF will supply to Dr. Reddys 10 crore (100 million) doses of the vaccine, Dr Reddys said in a release on Wednesday.

The Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on well-studied human adenoviral vector platform with proven safety, is undergoing clinical trials for the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

Deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020, subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India, the release said.

Trials of the Sputnik-V vaccine candidate, being developed by Russia's sovereign wealth fund, will enroll 1,000-2,000 participants and be conducted at multiple government and private hospitals across the country, Deepak Sapra, CEO for API and pharmaceutical services at Dr Reddy's, said.

