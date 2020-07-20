Image Source : PTI FILE Active COVID-19 cases in Delhi fall to 16,000; recovery rate jumps to 84%

Despite India recording a record number of coronavirus cases almost on a daily basis, Delhi has seen a sudden dip in the spread. As per the latest reports by the health ministry, the national capital is left with just 16,031 COVID-19 cases, this is a significant improvement to how the situation was in June. Delhi's active cases have been on a downward trend in the last few days.

As many as 103,134 people in Delhi have recovered after contracting COVID-19 this is 83.99 per cent of Delhi's overall cases (122,793).

A large part of this credit could be given to the joint collaboration between the Delhi state government and the Central government for their work together in curbing the spread of the virus in the capital.

In early June, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in the state had predicted that by end July Delhi is likely to have 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases. If numbers are to be believed, Delhi is looking far from that.

Delhi's sudden COVID-19 recovery has been against the general tide in the nation. In the last 24 hours, the country has reported over 40,000 COVID-19 cases, a new record. This number has been going up by the day.

