Mizoram Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch it? Check all details

Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) leader with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mizoram Exit Poll Result 2023 Live: Exit Poll results for Mizoram will be out with the last phase of the Assembly Elections in Telangana getting over today (November 30). Different media organisations will declare the results of various exit polls conducted by them after 6:30 pm. Along with Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh went for polls between November 7 and November 30. While voting in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram occurred in one phase, voting in Chhattisgarh was conducted over two phases on November 7 and November 17. On December 3, the results of all state Assembly elections will be announced. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had put a ban on publishing any exit polls from 7 am on November 7 till 6:30 pm on November 30. Election Coverage

How many Assembly seats are there in Mizoram?

There are 40 Assembly constituencies in Mizoram. 39 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The term of the present Mizoram Assembly is from December 18, 2018 to December 17, 2023. Mizo National Front's (MNF) Zoramthanga is the present Chief Minister of the state. Mizo National Front (MNF), Indian National Congress (INC), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National People's Party (NPP) are the main parties in Mizoram. Zoramthanga has been the Mizoram Chief Minister since 2018. In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly polls, the MNF won 26 seats and formed the government. The ZPM, Congress and BJP won 8, 5 and 1 seats respectively.

What are exit polls?

Voters can express their opinions after exercising their right to vote by using exit polls and surveys, which are helpful tools. Election exit polls are a dependable tool for forecasting the vote's outcome or the final result. For the exit polls, information from voters in different areas and constituencies has been collected outside of polling places. Many media outlets also carry out surveys and opinion polls prior to elections.

Exit polls and surveys are conducted after the election, whereas opinion polls and surveys are conducted before the election. Exit polls, also referred to as post-election surveys, are used to gather additional information about voters' intentions. Finding out voter preferences is the main objective of these exit polls or surveys, which are conducted before the actual counting day. Each of these organisations then releases these exit polls based on the responses from voters.

What is the process to conduct exit polls?

When conducting exit polls, most media outlets employ random sample techniques. However, some organisations also decide to use systematic sampling to determine the outcome. Voters of different ages, sexes, castes, and regions are asked whom they voted for.