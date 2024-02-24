Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Mizoram: 3 Myanmar nationals held with unaccounted cash worth over Rs 1 crore

Three Myanmar nationals have been arrested in east Mizoram's Champhai district with unaccounted cash worth over Rs 1 crore, an official said.

A combined team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police conducted a joint operation at Murlen village in Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Thursday during which the unaccounted cash was recovered, she said.

In another operation, the Assam Rifles seized 277 gram of heroin worth Rs 1.93 crore and apprehended three persons, including a Myanmar national, at Siahatla in Siaha district on Thursday, the official said.

Earlier, Mizoram's Champhai district witnessed the apprehension of two Myanmarese individuals on Wednesday for the possession of methamphetamine tablets, according to an official statement.

Officials from the state excise and narcotics department undertook an operation in Tlangsam village, located near the India-Myanmar border, on Wednesday. During the operation, a substantial quantity of 5 lakh methamphetamine tablets was confiscated from the possession of the two Myanmarese nationals, as stated by the official report.

