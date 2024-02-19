Mizoram Governor Kambhampati greets people on eve of 37th statehood day

Follow us on Image Source : X/@DRHARIBABUK Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati

Mizoram Statehood Day: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday extended his greetings to the people of Mizoram on the eve of the 37th statehood day. In his message, the Governor emphasised the importance of understanding and appreciating the diverse traditions of different cultures.

"It is with immense pleasure that I convey warm greetings to you all on the occasion of the Mizoram State Day. Mizoram was conferred the status of a full state after signing of a memorandum of settlement, also known as the Mizoram Peace Accord, between the Central government and the Mizo National Front, on 30 June 1986. The peace accord is a culmination of two decades of insurgency and the formalization of Mizoram State took place on 20th February, 1987. It is noteworthy that while the Government of India had granted statehood as a condition of the Peace Accord, Mizoram has also kept its end of the bargain and maintained peace for 37 years," he said.

The governor of Mizoram urged the residents of the state to embrace the ethos of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" by familiarizing themselves with and honoring the customs and traditions of diverse regions across the country.

"This programme aims to enhance mutual understanding and promote interaction between people of different states and UTs. As Indians coming from different parts of the country, we have varied customs and traditions. Instead of letting these differences create alienation and misunderstanding, we can let it enhance our identity as Indians. Therefore, in the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, I urge all people of Mizoram to study and be curious about other traditions and learn the good it offers. This can be done without losing one’s cultural identity. You can abide by the customs of Mizoram while respecting the same for the state you are currently residing in. It is my wish that your conduct reflects that of someone belonging to the most peaceful state in India," he added.

Mizoram statehood day

As part of the celebrations, a public prayer will be held at the Assam Rifles ground on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Lalduhoma slated to address the gathering, officials said.

The official statehood day function will be held at Vanapa Hall in the presence of Governor Kambhampati and CM Lalduhoma.

Mizoram's first statehood day was attended by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on February 20, 1987, following the peace accord between the Centre and the erstwhile underground Mizo National Front (MNF) in 1986, which ended 20 years of insurgency in the northeastern state.

Also Read: Mizoram opposes fencing along Indo-Myanmar border: CM Lalduhoma

Also Read: 49-year-old Myanmar national arrested with methamphetamine in Mizoram