Sunday, February 18, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Mizoram
  4. 49-year-old Myanmar national arrested with methamphetamine in Mizoram

49-year-old Myanmar national arrested with methamphetamine in Mizoram

The drugs, smuggled into Mizoram from Myanmar, were supposed to be transported to other places outside the state.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Aizawl Updated on: February 18, 2024 22:02 IST
Mizoram,
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Aizawl: A 49-year-old Myanmar national has been arrested in Aizawl for possessing a significant quantity of methamphetamine tablets and crystal methamphetamine, as per a statement from the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department on Sunday.

Officials of the department, in collaboration with volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), raided a house in Aizawl's Bawngkawn area on Saturday. They seized 1.3 kg of crystal methamphetamine and 16 kg (1.6 lakh tablets) of methamphetamine from the possession of Hrangtinkhara, a resident of Tahan Pinlung in Myanmar, according to the statement.

The drugs, which were smuggled into Mizoram from Myanmar, were intended to be transported to other places outside the state, the statement added.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

Also Read: Drugs worth Rs 130 crore seized in Mizoram in last 45 days: Assam Rifles

Also Read: Heroin worth Rs 1.75 crore recovered in Mizoram, 3 held

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Mizoram

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Mizoram News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement