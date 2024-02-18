49-year-old Myanmar national arrested with methamphetamine in Mizoram

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Aizawl: A 49-year-old Myanmar national has been arrested in Aizawl for possessing a significant quantity of methamphetamine tablets and crystal methamphetamine, as per a statement from the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department on Sunday.

Officials of the department, in collaboration with volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), raided a house in Aizawl's Bawngkawn area on Saturday. They seized 1.3 kg of crystal methamphetamine and 16 kg (1.6 lakh tablets) of methamphetamine from the possession of Hrangtinkhara, a resident of Tahan Pinlung in Myanmar, according to the statement.

The drugs, which were smuggled into Mizoram from Myanmar, were intended to be transported to other places outside the state, the statement added.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

