Mizoram: ZPM leader Lalduhoma assumes office, becomes first non-Congress, non-MNF CM

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma assumed office

Aizawl: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma assumed the office of Mizoram's Chief Minister on Saturday in a ceremony held at McDonald Hill in Aizawl. This makes him the first leader not belonging to either the Mizo National Front (MNF) or the Congress to hold that post.

The inaugural event witnessed the presence of newly appointed Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, the Chief Minister's family, Mizoram Church Leaders Committee (MKHC) Office Bearers, and the Mizoram Peoples Forum (MPF) Office Bearers.

Watch video here

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, accompanied by his colleagues, was warmly received by K Lalthawmmawia, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary to the Chief Minister. The inaugural proceedings began with a visit to the CM Bungalow, followed by the Chief Minister entering his official chamber.

Significantly, the first file signed at his desk pertained to an important matter from the Information and Public Relations Department.

CM Lalduhoma expresses gratitude

Addressing attendees at the CM's Office conference hall during the occupancy ceremony, Lalduhoma expressed gratitude, stating, "By the grace of God and the people, we are going to run the government." He elaborated on the presence of spiritual priests, emphasizing their role in accompanying and offering prayers for the success of the government.

Reflecting on the ZPM government's dedication both prior to and after the elections, Lalduhoma reiterated the focus on expressing gratitude, acknowledging shortcomings, and renewing faith and commitment to God. He underscored the government's intention to function with divine guidance and blessings.

(With ANI inputs)