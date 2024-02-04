Sunday, February 04, 2024
     
Mizoram: Heroin seized in Mamit district, two Assam residents held

Mizoram news: As per the official statement, the two accused from Assam Cachar district were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Aizawl Updated on: February 04, 2024 17:55 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Heroin seized in Mizoram's Mamit district, two Assam residents held.

Mizoram news: Two persons from Assam have been arrested after heroin was seized from their possession in Mizoram's Mamit district, an official statement said on Saturday (February 4).

Acting on a tip-off, a team of state excise department personnel launched an operation in Tuidam village on Friday and seized 763 grams of the narcotics substance from the possession of the accused, it said. The contraband was seized while being smuggled to another state.

A vehicle used for transporting the narcotics substance was also seized by the department, it said. The two accused from Assam Cachar district were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the statement added.

