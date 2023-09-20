Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer reviews preparations for upcoming MLA elections

Follow us on Image Source : GOVERNMENT OF MIZORAM Madhup Vyas, IAS, Chief Electoral Officer, holds a meeting in Lawngtlai district.

Madhup Vyas, IAS, Chief Electoral Officer, held a meeting on Wednesday in Lawngtlai district to discuss the preparations for the upcoming MLA elections this year. The meeting aimed to ensure that all arrangements related to the electoral process, including the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), strong rooms, and polling stations, are in place.

During the meeting, Vyas emphasised the importance of conducting free and fair elections in Mizoram. He highlighted the need for voters to actively participate in the democratic process and urged political parties and civil society organizations to support this effort.

Vyas also stressed the significance of the Systemic Voter Education & Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program in raising awareness and encouraging citizens to exercise their right to vote. He called upon Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers to work diligently in implementing these initiatives.

Additionally, Vyas addressed the challenges and responsibilities faced by those involved in the electoral process, such as election duty personnel and security personnel at polling stations. He emphasised the importance of conducting elections smoothly and maintaining the integrity of the democratic process.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner H. Lalhmingthanga, who briefed participants on the district's preparations, including the revision of the electoral roll and the setup of polling stations. The presentation aimed to ensure that the upcoming MLA elections in Mizoram are conducted efficiently and transparently.

