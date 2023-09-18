Follow us on Image Source : GOVERNMENT OF MIZORAM 'Career Mela 2023' launched by minister TJ Lalnuntluanga in Champhai

The 'Career Mela' event, aimed at providing guidance and opportunities to high school and higher secondary school students in Champhai District, Mizoram, commenced today at the Champhai Venglai Community Hall. The event was inaugurated by Honorable Minister TJ Lalnuntluanga, responsible for Law & Judicial Affairs, Transport, and other portfolios. A special resource booklet titled 'Career Mela 2023 Resource Booklet' was unveiled during the inaugural session.

The Career Mela was organized under the guidance of the Champhai District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), which operates with the objective of enhancing various aspects of district development. The Champhai District Education Committee (DEC) played a pivotal role in making this event a reality. The kick-off program witnessed the participation of Champhai DEC members, officials, educators, and enthusiastic students.

During his address, C.Lalbiakzauva, District Education Officer (DEO) & District Program Coordinator (DPC) for Samagra Shiksha, highlighted the significance of the Career Mela. Minister TJ Lalnuntluanga emphasised the importance of empowering students with knowledge about diverse career opportunities. He encouraged students to be well-prepared for new job prospects, considering the evolving job market, and suggested that proficiency in languages like English, Hindi, and others would be advantageous.

The Career Mela is designed to provide insights into various career paths and opportunities, enabling students to make informed decisions about their future. Mizoram, like the rest of the world, is witnessing dynamic changes in job opportunities, and the event aims to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in their chosen fields.

Champhai District Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Education Committee, James Lalrinchhana, expressed his belief that the Career Mela would pave the way for the district's youth to explore new avenues for growth and development. He stressed the importance of leveraging technology and the internet for career advancement and advised students to focus on both academic and practical skills.

During the event, Rosangliana, District Level Education Officer (DLEO) of Champhai, delivered a lecture on job-oriented careers.

The 'Career Mela 2023 Resource Booklet' includes articles on various subjects, such as:

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) – Dr. Ellie Lallianpuii, Assistant Professor, Government Champhai College.

New System of Higher Education as per NEP, 2020 – Dr. Ellie Lallianpuii, Assistant Professor, Government Champhai College.

Academic Career – H.T. Malsawmtluanga, Assistant Professor, IASE, Aizawl.

Job Oriented Career – Skill Acquisition – Rosangliana, DLEO Champhai.

Competitive Career (Mizoram Civil Service) – C. Lalremruati, DIPRO Champhai.

NEET & SMATEE – Lawmsangzuali Renthlei, 3rd Year MBBS.

Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – V. Laldanmawia, EE (Planning), PHE.

Career Guidance for Science Subjects – Dr. Jehovah Ringzuala Pachuau, Consultant Laparoscopic & General Surgeon.

