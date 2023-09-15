Mizoram facing financial constraints, Rs 3,500 crore due from Centre: CM Zoramthanga

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday (September 15) said that his government cannot work as it wishes as the Centre was unable to provide funds of Rs 3,500 crore to the state during the last three years.

Addressing the annual conference of the Mizoram Engineer Service Association (MESA) at Berawtlang in Aizawl, the Chief Minister said that the Centre was unable to provide funds during these years due to the pandemic.

"As we have been severely impacted by these problems and constraints, we can't do what we want to do and make new recruitment. We need your understanding as we have been impacted by several difficulties which we did not expect," he said.

Zoramthanga assured to make all efforts for the welfare of the employees.

He said that he has realised the need for self-dependency due to the hardship that has befallen on the state.

Mizoram has been blessed with natural resources and a good climate, he said, urging engineers to give their best to transform the state into a land of self-reliance.



