Mizoram: Tripura labourer killed in landslide in Serchhip

A view of landslide on a high mountain in Mizoram.

A landslide killed a 24-year-old worker from Tripura in Serchhip, Mizoram on September 11, 2023. The landslide occurred at a road construction site about 122 km from Aizawl, where 24-year-old Dhahan John Reang and other labourers were working to widen a national highway. Reang died on the spot, while another labourer was injured and taken to Serchhip District Hospital, where he is now out of danger.

The cause of the landslide is not yet known, but heavy rainfall is suspected to be a factor. Mizoram is prone to landslides, especially during the monsoon season. In 2022, at least 20 people were killed and several others injured in landslides across the state.

The death of Dhahan John Reang is a tragic reminder of the dangers faced by workers who toil on dangerous construction sites.

Earlier in June, a heavy rain triggered a massive landslide on National Highway-6 that links Mizoram with the rest of the country. The landslide occurred at Hunthar area, on the western outskirts of Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram.

The landslide blocked the highway completely, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) immediately pressed into service heavy machinery to clear the debris, but it took several days to restore traffic movement on the highway.

The landslide also caused damage to some houses and other structures in the area.

The incident is a reminder of the dangers of landslides, which are common in the northeastern region of India during the monsoon season. Landslides can be caused by a variety of factors, including heavy rainfall, steep slopes, and loose soil.

