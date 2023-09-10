Mizoram Assembly elections: Ruling MNF to field 38 candidates for upcoming polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga in Parliament.

A senior party leader stated on Sunday that the Mizo National Front (MNF), the state's ruling party, has selected its candidates for 38 of the state's 40 Assembly constituencies. This year's elections for the Mizoram assembly are coming up. On December 17, its current term will come to an end.

“At a meeting of the party’s nomination committee on Saturday, we have finalised 38 candidates. No nominees were selected for Chalfilh and Aizawl South-II seats,” the leader said.

Lalchhuanthanga of the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) serves as the MLA for the Aizawl south-II seat, while Chalfilh is represented by MNF leader Lalrinliana Sailo, who is currently the Speaker. The leader stated that the final lists of candidates for these two seats would also be made soon.

The reason why the MNF leadership did not select someone else to fill these two seats is not immediately clear. A top leader, be that as it may, said it isn't yet sure whether Lalrinliana Sailo will be handled by the MNF.

The MNF designation board selected debutant Lalremruata Chhangte in the Hrangturzo seat as the officeholder MLA and Home Minister Lalchamliana chose not to challenge this time, the sources said, according to news agency PTI.

Chhangte is a former student leader and has recently filled in as the VP of the MNF youth wing. Prior, the ZPM had proclaimed its possibility for 39 gathering voting demographics aside from the Chakma-ruled Tuichawng seat.

The ZPM has announced that it will work with the Hmar People's Convention (HPC) to fight the state assembly elections. In order to prevent votes from non-MNF voters from being split, the HPC has agreed to support the ZPM but will not endorse any candidates.

It is likely that the Congress will soon have chosen its candidates for the Assembly elections. In the current assembly, the MNF has 27 members, ZPM 6, Congress 5 and the BJP has one MLA. Due to the resignation of one MNF legislator, one seat is vacant.

Also read | Mizoram emerges as an island of peace, provides shelter to hapless people, says CM Zoramthanga

Also read | Mizoram CM Zoramthanga meets 10 Kuki MLAs, civil society groups