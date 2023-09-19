Mizoram Assembly elections: Champhai expenditure monitoring committee holds meeting to monitor poll expenses

Follow us on Image Source : GOVERNMENT OF MIZORAM District Expenditure Monitoring Committee meet takes place in Champhai district.

The District Expenditure Monitoring Committee, tasked with overseeing election expenses for potential MLAs, held a crucial meeting on Tuesday in the Champhai District. The meeting, presided over by Champhai District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Mr. James Lalrinchhana, aimed to discuss strategies for monitoring election expenditures. The committee is comprised of various officials, with Lalrinchhana serving as its chairman and Lalrinawma, PD DRDO, as the secretary. Other members include the Additional District Commissioner, Treasury Officer, Additional Superintendent of Police, Election Officer, District Information and Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, and Assistant Commissioner of Excise & Narcotics.

During the meeting, Chairman James Lalrinchhana emphasised the critical role of the District Expenditure Monitoring Committee in ensuring transparency in election expenditure. He stressed the need for the committee to work diligently to prevent excessive spending and maintain fairness in the electoral process. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of staying updated on the latest election-related guidelines and regulations issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The committee also discussed the formation of various teams, such as the Flying Squad, Static Surveillance Team, Video Surveillance Team, and Video Viewing Team, to monitor election expenses effectively. These teams will play a crucial role in scrutinizing candidate expenditure reports and ensuring compliance with election finance rules.

With the Mizoram General Assembly Election 2023 approaching, a total of 28 candidates are vying for seats in various Assembly Constituencies. The District Expenditure Monitoring Committee is dedicated to upholding the integrity of the electoral process by closely monitoring campaign expenses and investigating any irregularities or violations.

The meeting served as a vital platform for coordinating efforts to maintain transparency and fairness in the upcoming elections in Champhai District.

