Mizoram Chief Minister-elect Lalduhoma set for swearing-in ceremony on December 8th

Image Source : PTI Aizawl: Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) chief and CM candidate Lalduhoma with party workers after the party's victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections, in Mizoram.

Mizoram is gearing up for a significant political event as the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister-Elect, Lalduhoma, is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 8th. The ceremony marks a crucial moment for the state, as Lalduhoma assumes the responsibility of leading Mizoram into its next chapter of governance.

Zoram People's Movement secures victory

In a historic electoral upset, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) emerged victorious in Mizoram, toppling the reigning Mizo National Front (MNF) by securing 27 seats in the 40-member House on Monday, as announced by Election Commission officials.

Among the notable triumphs for ZPM was its Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma, who clinched victory in the Serchhip seat, defeating MNF's J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2,982 votes. In a significant turn of events, Chief Minister Zoramthanga of the MNF lost his seat to ZPM's Lalthansanga by 2,101 votes. Subsequently, Zoramthanga submitted his resignation to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.

The defeat was widespread for the MNF, with nine out of 11 ministers who contested losing their seats. This includes prominent figures such as Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, Health Minister R Lalthangliana, and Rural Development Minister Laruatkima. The ZPM, led by Lalduhoma, not only secured electoral victories but also created a significant political shift in the state's leadership.

Who is Lalduhoma?

Lalduhoma, a 73-year-old former IPS officer, has a storied political career, having contested Mizoram assembly polls on a Congress ticket in 1984 and later serving as an MP. Despite facing accusations and disqualifications under the anti-defection law, Lalduhoma has remained a prominent figure in Mizoram politics, contributing to the formation and success of the Zoram People's Movement.

As the ZPM prepares to stake its claim to form the government, the electoral outcome has set the stage for a new political era in Mizoram, challenging traditional power dynamics and ushering in a non-traditional leadership.

