Mizoram CM Zoramthanga submits resignation to Governor after party's poll defeat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Mizoram Election Results 2023: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga submitted his resignation to Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan after his Mizo National Front (MNF) party was defeated in the Assembly elections.

Speaking on the poll debacle, Zoramthanga said that he lost because of the anti-incumbency effect and people's dissatisfaction with his performance. I accept the verdict of the people and I hope that the next government will perform well... The reason is the anti-incumbency and Covid onslaught," he added.

This is breaking news...More details to follow